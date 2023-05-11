Sethu, Kickstart play out goalless draw in IWL

CHENNAI: Sethu FC and Kickstart FC played out a goalless draw in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 match at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. As a result, Sethu’s winning streak, which lasted five matches, came to a halt.

Sethu is still on top of Group B with 16 points from six matches while Kickstart is third with 13 points off six games. The teams were evenly matched throughout the contest, with both missing multiple opportunities to take the lead and failing to apply the finishing touch.

Sethu, which had scored as many as 25 goals in its first five matches, was the more frustrated of the two sides as it had the best chances during the game. In its seventh and final Group B match, Sethu will face Odisha FC.