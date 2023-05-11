Chepauk to host India-Oz WC opener
CHENNAI: The ODI World Cup 2023, which India is slated to host, is all set to begin from October 5 according to a report by Cricbuzz. The latest report highlights some of the major things about the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be India’s fourth.
According to Cricbuzz, Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the ODI World Cup and the two team will play their group stage match on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, the India-Australia match will take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
The match between India and Australia is expected to kick-start the campaign of the Indian team in the World Cup. A total of ten teams will participate in the tournament which is likely to conclude on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
