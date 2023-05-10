TNCA scouting programme in Tiruvallur on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) talent scouting programme for women in Tiruvallur will be held at the Gojan School of Business and Technology at Edapalayam in Redhills on Wednesday (May 17). The selection will begin at 7 am, said a Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) media release that was circulated. Those interested in participating in the trials will have to submit the filled registration forms at the TDCA office before Monday (May 15).

Registration forms can be downloaded at thiruvallurdca.in. For further details, TDCA vice-president N Balasubramanian (9840856960) can be contacted. Meanwhile, the TDCA-Gojan SBT nets will be inaugurated by Gojan Education Institution vice-chairman N Viswanathan at 8 am on Thursday.

Villupuram trials on Saturday: The talent hunt for women in Villupuram will be held at Surya GOI in Vikravandi at 2 pm on Saturday (May 13). For further details, those interested can contact S Ramanan (9555030006) and S Ravikumar (8098899665).