Sports

IPL 2023: CSK won the toss and opt to bat against DC

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first
IPL 2023: CSK won the toss and opt to bat against DC
Online Desk

CHENNAI:Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Ambati Rayudu came into the playing XI for CSK in place of Shivam Dube.

DC, on the other hand, have brought in Lalit Yadav in place of Manish Pandey.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

CSK
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
CSK MS Dhoni

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in