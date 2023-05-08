Ticket sale for CSK-DC match to begin early

CHENNAI: The counter and online ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings-Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2023, scheduled on Wednesday (May 10) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will begin at 7 am on Monday (May 8), instead of 9:30 am as announced earlier.

While the offline tickets can be purchased at three Chepauk Stadium counters – one exclusive for women – the online tickets can be bought via PAYTM and www.insider.in. Limited tickets in the I/J/K Upper stands (Rs 2,000 per ticket) will be sold in the counter set up exclusively for women. Limited tickets in the I Lower stand (Rs 2,500 per ticket) will be sold to physically challenged persons at the TNCA Office from 10:30 am to 11 am.