Real clinches Copa del Rey crown

SEVILLE: Rodrygo struck twice and Vinicius Jr. dazzled as Real Madrid defeated Osasuna 2-1 in the final on Saturday to clinch its 20th Copa del Rey title, its first since 2014. Rodrygo scored the opener after just two minutes, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side was pegged back when Lucas Torro equalised 13 minutes after the break.

Rodrygo then tapped in a loose ball in the 70th minute to secure a much-needed win for Real. The Brazilian opened the scoring with a tidy finish after Vinicius dribbled past several defenders on the left wing and delivered a perfect cross with the outside of his boot.

Real took its foot off the gas in the second half and allowed Osasuna to level the score, with Torro finding the net with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. But, Rodrygo bagged the crown for Real when he netted the winner from close range. Vinicius’s cross found Toni Kroos, whose shot was deflected off a defender before ending up at the feet of Rodrygo at the far post.