Dominant Verstappen leads Red Bull to 1-2 finish in Miami

MIAMI: Max Verstappen (1:27:38.241) won the Miami GP from ninth on the starting grid with a masterful display of tyre management on Sunday, extending his Formula One championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (+5.384 seconds).

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso (+26.305 seconds) finished third, for the fourth time this season, after starting on the front row. Verstappen, six points clear of Perez at the start of the day, is now 14 ahead of him in the championship standings – on 119. It was Verstappen’s 38th career win, tying him with Sebastian Vettel for most victories for Red Bull. “Once we pitted, I had the fresher tyres to the end,” said Verstappen, who also clocked the day’s fastest lap. “Then, I had good battle with Checo (Perez). We were free to race and we had a good go at it. It worked out really well,” added Verstappen.