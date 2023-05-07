Will push myself more: Neeraj after Doha Diamond League win

DOHA: After beginning his Diamond League title defence with a win in the first leg, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said that he would push himself more in the upcoming competitions.

Neeraj, who had bagged the 2022 Diamond League final trophy last year, won the season-opening first round with a best throw of 88.67m at the Qatar Sports Club on Friday night.

“It was a very hard win, but I am happy. It is a really good start for me,” Neeraj, who began his season with a bang, said. “This season, I will stay fit and consistent. I will try to do my best in the next competitions. I plan to do more than I can,” added Neeraj.

Neeraj’s best throw came in his first try and the reigning Olympic champion had ample support at the venue.

“Lots of people came to support me and they are really happy. Sometimes, it is really hard because we have a big country and people have hopes. Now, more athletes from my country join me in the Diamond League and other competitions. I am lucky that people have faith in me, I feel really good. This Doha meeting is great, the first one every year,” said Neeraj.