EL CLASECHO: CSK does the double over MI with a facile six-wicket win

Right from the moment the coin landed in its favour, and having opted to bowl, Chennai had a stranglehold on Mumbai that culminated in a deserving victory with 14 balls remaining. Usually when two heavyweights square off against each other, there would be an inherent element of suspense, or even surprise, lingering until it reaches its climax. Sadly, there was no such nail-biting, edge-of-the-seat stuff witnessed on Saturday and that was the case even when these two teams clashed nearly a month ago in Mumbai.