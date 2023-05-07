Sethu FC makes it five wins on the trot, is top of group

CHENNAI: Sethu FC recorded its fifth consecutive victory in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 as it inflicted a 0-5 defeat on Central Reserve Police Force FC at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Having secured the maximum 15 points, the high-flying Sethu team, which has scored 25 goals and conceded only two so far in the IWL, is at the top of Group B.

The in-form Kajol D’souza (41st) broke the deadlock four minutes before the interval to help Sethu take a one-goal lead heading into the break. Dorcas Sikobe (47th) and Purnima Kumari (51st) took the match away from Central Reserve Police Force at the start of the second half while substitutes Ivy Faith (87th) and Kiran Pisda (90th), brought on by head coach Joseph Naik in the 61st and 67th minute respectively, added gloss to the scoreline. Muskan Subba was named the ‘Player of the Match’.