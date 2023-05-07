Eyes on out-of-form Narine as Kolkata takes on Punjab

Narine has not been the same ‘mystery bowler’, who burst onto the T20 franchise scene, for many seasons now. With KKR staring at another first-round exit, having earned only four wins in 10 matches, there is no room for error in the next four games. The question is whether Knight Riders can still afford to play Narine, who only has seven scalps from 10 matches with an economy rate of 8.76 and aggregate of 14 runs from eight batting innings.