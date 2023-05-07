Badminton squad for Asian Games announced; Srikanth, Ashmita in

HYDERABAD: Kidambi Srikanth and Ashmita Chaliha on Sunday topped the men’s and women’s singles trials respectively to assure themselves a place in the India squad for the individual events of the Asian Games. Srikanth and Ashmita remained unbeaten in their six matches during the four-day long trials at the Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy here as the selectors named a 19-member squad for the continental showpiece.