Badminton squad for Asian Games announced; Srikanth, Ashmita in

Srikanth and Ashmita remained unbeaten in their six matches during the four-day long trials at the Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy here as the selectors named a 19-member squad for the continental showpiece.
Dt Next Bureau

HYDERABAD: Kidambi Srikanth and Ashmita Chaliha on Sunday topped the men’s and women’s singles trials respectively to assure themselves a place in the India squad for the individual events of the Asian Games. Srikanth and Ashmita remained unbeaten in their six matches during the four-day long trials at the Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy here as the selectors named a 19-member squad for the continental showpiece.

SQUAD:

Men’s singles – HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Individual/Team), Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath (Team);

Men’s doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (Individual/Team);

Women’s singles – PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha (Individual/Team), Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod (Team);

Women’s doubles Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (Individual/Team);

Mixed doubles – Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, K Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto (Individual/Team)

