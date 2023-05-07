Asian weightlifting: Bindyarani wins silver

JUNJU (KOREA): Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi was quick to make amends for an underwhelming performance in the snatch section as she clinched an overall silver medal in the women’s 55kg competition at the Asian Championships here on Saturday. Bindyarani had a total effort of 194kg (83kg+111kg), opening India’s medal tally in the ongoing edition of the championships. Bindyarani also won the silver medal in the clean and jerk section. She was, however, competing in a non-Olympic weight category. “I am happy with my performance. I had injured my left knee before the trials. But today (Saturday), thanks to God, my body was feeling good before the competition,” Bindyarani said.