Sports

Somnath, Jorg to coach Chennai in UTT Season 4

Upon acquiring the duo, Lions owners Harini Yadav and Karishma Yadav said in a joint statement: “The combination of Somnath and Jorg will help us choose the best players available in the draft.”
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Defending champion Chennai Lions picked Somnath Ghosh (Indian) and German Jorg Bitzigeio (foreign) in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 coach draft that was held in Mumbai on Friday. Upon acquiring the duo, Lions owners Harini Yadav and Karishma Yadav said in a joint statement: “The combination of Somnath and Jorg will help us choose the best players available in the draft.” The UTT, making a comeback, is scheduled from July 13 to 30 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

COACHES (Indian and foreign): Chennai Lions – Somnath Ghosh and Jorg Bitzigeio. Bengaluru Smashers – Sachin Shetty and Vesna Ojstersek. Dabang Delhi TTC – A Muralidhara Rao and Slobodan Grujic. U Mumba TT – Anshul Garg and Francisco Santos. Puneri Paltan TT – N Ravichandran and Zoltan Batorfi. Goa Challengers – Parag Agrawal and Elena Timina

