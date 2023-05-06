Delhi, Bangalore look to end batting woes
NEW DELHI: Coming on the back of improbable wins, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore would hope to put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest here on Saturday.
While RCB is better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can’t afford any slip-ups as the IPL reaches its business end. Delhi, which has had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go its way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leader Gujarat Titans.
Khaleel Ahmed and veteran Ishant Sharma got Delhi out of a hole and kept it alive in the competition. After a win like that, the morale of any team would be on the higher side but Delhi will need to find a way to bat well against RCB. Skipper David Warner was at pains to explain its batting troubles after the previous game.
Considering the match involves Virat Kohli, the stadium is expected to be packed to the rafters. The RCB star had a lengthy net session on Thursday before he headed back into the pavilion named after him. Following a spat with Gautam Gambhir after the win over Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli will be fired up as ever to let his bat do the talking.
