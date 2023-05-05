MGC junior golf camp concludes

CHENNAI: The Madras Gymkhana Club’s (MGC) junior golf summer camp concluded recently. Among the 45 youngsters who participated in the camp, 20 were of age nine or below. During the two-week long camp, the juniors were taught the basics of the sport. On the last day, competitions for long drive and putting were held. The MGC president Sanjay Shroff, via a press release that was issued, said: “We are delighted to see the interest in golf among youngsters. Suitable guidelines will be worked out for junior golf membership, which will encourage budding golfers to pursue the sport.”