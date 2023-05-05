IWL: Three victories in a row for Sethu FC

CHENNAI: Sethu FC registered its third consecutive win in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 and moved to the top of Group B with nine points as it thrashed Celtic Queens FC 7-1 at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Sethu youngster Kajol D’souza (15th and 53rd) extended her purple patch with a brace, finding the back of the net either side of the half-time interval. Sunita Munda (45th and 74th) also struck a double while Apurna Narzary (19th), Misha Bhandari (48th) and Priyadharshini S (80th) scored a goal each. Anju Chanu (84th) netted a consolation for Celtic Queens six minutes from time. In its next match, the Joseph Naik-coached Sethu will face Eastern Sporting Union at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Friday.