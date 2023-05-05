IWL: Three victories in a row for Sethu FC

CHENNAI: Sethu FC registered its third consecutive win in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 and moved to the top of Group B with nine points as it thrashed Celtic Queens FC 7-1 at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Sethu youngster Kajol D’souza (15th and 53rd) extended her purple patch with a brace, finding the back of the net either side of the half-time interval. Sunita Munda (45th and 74th) also struck a double while Apurna Narzary (19th), Misha Bhandari (48th) and Priyadharshini S (80th) scored a goal each. Anju Chanu (84th) netted a consolation for Celtic Queens six minutes from time. In its next match, the Joseph Naik-coached Sethu will face Eastern Sporting Union at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android