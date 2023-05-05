Gujarat, Rajasthan face-off in crucial battle

JAIPUR: Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from its underwhelming batting display in its last match, when it takes on Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways. Gujarat is perched atop the table with 12 points despite its five-run loss to Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad while Rajasthan is on the fourth spot with 10 points.

The Sanju Samson-led team has ample match-winners in its squad, but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently – Rajasthan has lost three matches and won as many in its last six fixtures. In its previous match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, the bowling department failed to defend 212.

Having leaked runs, pace spearhead Trent Boult, Jason Holder, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen would hope for a better show. Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact that it emerged victorious against GT earlier in the season.

RR has the firepower in its batting line-up to pile up runs. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying a fine run, but the team needs the trio of Jos Buttler, Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to fire. They will have their task cut out when they come up against the potent Titans bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan.

Titans will have to get over its lacklustre batting display in the previous match, where it failed to chase down 130. It was a day when the likes of Shubman Gill and David Miller failed and Hardik, who anchored the innings, took the onus of the loss on himself as he could not accelerate towards the end.

The bowling attack was on point against Capitals. Shami continues to make it look asy with subtle movement and has sizzled with the new ball. The spin department is led by the ever-reliable Rashid, who has his compatriot Noor Ahmad to complement him.