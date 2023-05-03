Mohan Raj
Villupuram League: Mohan bowls United CC ‘A’ to big win over Sk XI

CHENNAI: R Mohan Raj (5/21) scalped five wickets as United CC ‘A’ defeated Sk XI by 74 runs in the TNCA Villupuram DCA League First Division match that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: United CC ‘A’ 157 in 23 overs (D Suresh 44, S Senthil Kumar 25, N Suriya Bharathi 3/19, S Kasinathan 3/23) bt Sk XI 83 in 14.3 overs (R Mohan Raj 5/21, S Hemanand 3/13). Second Division: Karna CC 72 in 13.2 overs lost to United CC ‘B’ 76/2 in 5.1 overs (D Elangovan 42*); Mundiyampakkam CC 165/8 in 25 overs (S Kathirvelu 40, R Logesh 28) lost to Evergreen CC 167/5 in 20 overs (M Rajkumar 56, S Gokul 44, S Karthik 3/22). Third Division: Village Star CC 106 in 21 overs (R Arul Selvan 35, N Mohammed Yashin 4/12) bt Siga College of Management and Computer Science 98 in 14.1 overs (G Arun Kumar 41, T Thillai Sivabatham 31, V Anandh 4/21, E Rajadurai 3/26, R Arul Selvan 3/19); Siga Higher Secondary School 46 in 18 overs lost to LMCC 47/4 in 5.4 overs (B Prasanna 3/18)

