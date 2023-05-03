Injury-hit Lucknow faces Chennai
LUCKNOW: Lucknow Super Giants, hit by injuries to skipper KL Rahul and left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, will be wary of the Chennai Super Kings team’s ability to bounce back when they face each other in the Indian Premier League 2023 match here on Wednesday.
Lucknow will also be under pressure after failing to chase down 126 in its previous home match against Royal Challengers Bangalore – it was bundled out for 108. Rahul sustained an injury on his thigh during the match against RCB on Monday while Unadkat slipped badly while bowling at the nets on Sunday.
Despite visible discomfort, Rahul bravely walked out to bat – at No.11 – in LSG’s unsuccessful chase against RCB. The extent of his injury yet to be ascertained, Rahul is a doubtful starter for Wednesday’s match.
Having chipped in with invaluable contributions so far, overseas batters Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis will be keen to stand up to the occasion. On a slow surface, they will have to deal with the quality CSK spin attack that consists of Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali.
LSG too has a good spin triumvirate, with Ravi Bishnoi, veteran Amit Mishra and Krishnappa Gowtham expected to play key roles. Like Lucknow, CSK also heads into the match on the back of a defeat – it went down to Punjab Kings by four wickets in a thriller in Chennai on Sunday. In fact, Chennai is on a two-match losing streak.
The MS Dhoni-led Super Kings will again rely on openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad to come good. While Conway has been in immaculate form, having struck five half-centuries in the season so far, Ruturaj looked in good nick in the Punjab match.
On Sunday, Shivam Dube was promoted to No.3, where the versatile Ajinkya Rahane has excelled with positive approach. With the Lucknow pitch not conducive for stroke-play, Rahane, who can play the role of an anchor to perfection, could return to that spot.
Both teams locked on 10 points each, they will do everything in their power to return to winning ways.
• In the previous meeting between the teams earlier this edition, Chennai emerged victorious in a high-scoring match
