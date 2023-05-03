Arsenal claim the top spot again by defeating Chelsea 3-1

LONDON: Arsenal found their way back to the top of the Premier League after surpassing their arch-rivals Chelsea by 3-1 in the North London derby on Wednesday. Martin Odegaard scored a brace in the first half.

His first goal came in the 18th minute of the match and his second goal came in the 31st minute, taking his goal tally to 14 goals for this Premier League season. The Norwegian got the Man of the Match award for his performance as well.

Brazilian striker, Gabriel Jesus asserted Arsenal's dominance with a finish from inside the 6-yard box. With a lead of 3-0 at the half time, Arsenal took the game away from Chelsea's hands. Mikel Arteta's side completely dominated the game.

They had a total of 16 shots out of which 10 were on target. Their possession was 54.8% throughout the game. Whereas, Chelsea had a total of 7 shots out of which only 4 were on target.

The Gunners had a total of 543 passes and 7 corners on the other hand Chelsea had 455 passes and just 2 corners to their name. Arsenal's next three matches are against Newcastle on May 7, Brighton Hove & Albion on May 14 and the last game against Nottingham Forest on May 20.

Frank Lampard's side looked lethargic whenever they were out of possession. This was Lampard's sixth game without registering a win.

Chelsea's performance was improved in the second half, Noni Madueke an academy graduate, opened the scoring for his side in the 65th minute of the match. But this was not enough, as the ship had already sailed and there was no time left for a comeback.

To make the situation worse, Chelsea's players, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher both received a yellow card. Currently, Chelsea is in the 12th position in the league table.

Chelsea's next five matches are against Bournemouth on May 6, Nottingham Forest on May 13, Manchester City on May 21, Manchester United on May 26 and the last match against Newcastle on May 28.