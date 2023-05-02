That's a sweet win boys: Virat Kohli applauds RCB's win over LSG

LUCKNOW: There was all joy in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room after the team registered a thrilling 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Players were seen dancing with joy and singing the RCB team song as the team gets closer to the playoff spot in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli also couldn't hide his satisfaction after the victory and stated that the win has come at a very crucial time for the team.

"That's a sweet win boys! sweet win, Let's Go!," he screamed in ecstasy after the win.

"It was a really important win on the road. It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great," commented Virat Kohli.