Smith to join Pujara at Sussex

HOVE: Cheteshwar Pujara will share the dressing room with Steve Smith ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final as the former Australia skipper is set to play three English county matches for Sussex this month.

The WTC final between India and Australia will be held at The Oval in London from June 7. Pujara is leading Sussex in the red-ball tournament and along with Smith, could form one of the most high-profile combinations in Division Two of the English County Championship.

“We have spoken, but most of the time, we have played against each other. It was never for the same team, so it will be exciting to have him in the same side,” Pujara told Sussex Cricket after the recent match against Gloucestershire. “I will try and get his thoughts, try and know him a little better.”

The 35-year-old Pujara also said that there would be mixed feelings while playing alongside Smith, with whom he would be locked in a tough fight in the WTC title decider.