Karuppasamy, Magesh star for United CC

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: M Karuppasamy (4/50) and B Magesh (4/53) picked up four wickets each as United CC defeated Sundar CC by four wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Third Division Zone A match.

BRIEF SCORES:Third Division: Zone A: Sundar CC 172 in 29.3 overs (S Soundarapandian 41, G Santhosh 32, M Karuppasamy 4/50, B Magesh 4/53) lost to United CC 174/6 in 28.1 overs (Thameem Ansari 53, S Maithresh 28, R Siva Rama Krishnaa 25, K Sudhakar 3/27, I Junaid Mushtaq 3/39). Fourth Division: Zone B: SRF RC 207/6 in 30 overs (N Kumar 54, A Kumar 41, TE Sripathy 33) drew with Stag CC 156/6 in 25.3 overs (M Vignesh 80, VH Jaeswan 31, TE Sripathy 4/32) (Bad light stopped play)

