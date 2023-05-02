IWL: Sethu FC records second successive victory

CHENNAI: Sethu FC recorded its second successive victory in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 with an easy 4-1 win over Lords FA at TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sethu youngster Kajol D’souza, who had netted four goals in the team’s opening match against Churchill Brothers FC, continued her good form with a second-half brace, finding the back of the net in the 58th and 85th minute. Sumati Kumari and Priyangka Devi also got on the scoresheet for Sethu, in the 46th and 69th minute respectively, while Camille Rodriguez (90th) struck a consolation for Lords in second-half stoppage time.