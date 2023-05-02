Hemanth achieves double in drag racing

CHENNAI: Mantra Racing’s Hemanth Muddappa came up with stunning performances to achieve a double (Unrestricted and 1051-1650cc) as the first round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023 concluded on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit here. Mohammad Riyaz was the quickest in the 551-850cc category while Mantra Racing’s Shah Rukh Khan topped the 361-550cc class.

RESULTS:Unrestricted: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (07.616 seconds); 2. Mohammad Riyaz (07.915s); 3. Sidharth Parmar (08.024s). 1051-1650cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (07.689s); 2. Sidharth Parmar (08.097s); 3. Mohammad Riyaz (08.382s). 551-850cc (Super Sport): 1. Mohammad Riyaz (08.461s); 2. Sidharth Parmar (08.611s); 3. Hemanth Muddappa (08.772s). 361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Shah Rukh Khan (11.891s); 2. Mohammed Fazil (12.066s); 3. Jason D’Souza (12.122s)

CHENNAI: Sethu FC recorded its second successive victory in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 with an easy 4-1 win over Lords FA at TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sethu youngster Kajol D’souza, who had netted four goals in the team’s opening match against Churchill Brothers FC, continued her good form with a second-half brace, finding the back of the net in the 58th and 85th minute. Sumati Kumari and Priyangka Devi also got on the scoresheet for Sethu, in the 46th and 69th minute respectively, while Camille Rodriguez (90th) struck a consolation for Lords in second-half stoppage time.