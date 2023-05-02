Delhi takes on Gujarat in must-win match

AHMEDABAD: Delhi Capitals will need its under-performing Indian batters to deliver when it takes on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Tuesday.

The abject failure of youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi’s travails this season as it finds itself in a do-or-die situation after six losses from eight games.

DC will probably need to win all of its remaining games to make it to the play-offs but considering the resources at its disposal, it looks highly unlikely at the moment.

Shaw’s dismal run has given an opportunity for Phil Salt to open alongside David Warner. He was at his destructive best in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team would need him to be consistent. Mitchell Marsh, who finally played to his potential against Sunrisers with an all-round performance, will be high on confidence.

Delhi has been guilty of losing too many wickets in the middle overs and it must address it going forward. Keeping the in-form Axar Patel for the death overs is understandable but considering his dream run with the bat over the past 12 months, Warner could push him to number five if not higher.

Coming into the season as a replacement player, Priyam Garg has got a much-needed opportunity and he only has himself to blame if he cannot make it count. Manish Pandey can also do better at No.4.

The Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as badly as the batters but Mukesh Kumar can definitely improve his economy rate, having conceded close to 11 runs per over in seven games.

Old warhorse Ishant Sharma has done his job in the three games he has been part of while Anrich Nortje will be looking for wickets.

Delhi is in deep trouble and it is up against an opponent in Gujarat which has built a reputation of winning a game from any situation.

Chasing 180 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Titans was in a spot of bother but eventually got home with 13 balls to spare.

Batting alongside David Miller, Vijay Shankar played one of his best IPL innings to take the team to its sixth win in eight games. The defending champion remains the team to beat this season.

Irish left-arm pacer Josh Little is coming into his own after learning some harsh lessons. Gujarat can always bank on Rashid Khan in the spin department and now, it also has another Afghanistan gem in Noor Ahmad, who has bagged eight wickets in four games with an impressive economy rate of 7.33.