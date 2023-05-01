RCB’s middle-order needs to deliver against LSG

The fielding and catching, too, needs to improve, something which was pointed out by Kohli himself after the loss to KKR.

The former India captain will continue to lead the side unless du Plessis, who has been used as an ‘Impact Player’, regains full fitness.

Mohammad Siraj has been the stand-out bowler for RCB and he needs support from the other fast bowlers.

LSG, on the other hand, heads into the game after a thumping victory against Punjab Kings. The batting performance against Punjab was a testament to the firepower it possesses. No total is safe when Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran get going.

Skipper KL Rahul, however, will be feeling the heat and would want to make a statement at LSG’s home ground. The pitch in Lucknow has been a bit of a letdown and worked against the strengths of the home team.

Spinners have enjoyed bowling in Lucknow with Ravi Bishnoi shouldering the responsibility alongside Amit Mishra. Afghan pacer Naveen Ul Haq has been tidy in the absence of Mark Wood. Avesh Khan has conceded close to 10 runs per over in seven games and he would be looking to change that.