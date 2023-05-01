PUNJAB SUPER KINGS

CHENNAI: The Punjab Kings team’s preparation heading into Sunday’s Indian Premier League 2023 match against host Chennai Super Kings was far from ideal.

Punjab suffered a demoralising defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in Mohali on Friday and made the trip to Chennai the following day. Since the PBKS contingent had to travel on the eve of the match, the players, barring a few, could not go through the paces on Saturday.

But, all that hardly mattered on Sunday as Punjab pulled off the highest successful chase by a visiting team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

PBKS was set a gigantic target of 201 by CSK that elected to bat first and was grateful to in-form opener Devon Conway’s (92 not out off 52 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) exquisite knock. After letting the home team post 200 for four, Kings just about managed to cross the finish line – off the final ball of the nail-biter – with four wickets left in the bank. Both Punjab and Chennai are now locked on 10 points each.

Defending nine runs in the last over, slinger Matheesha Pathirana brought down the equation to three runs required off one ball. Sikandar Raza (13 not out) worked the ball over square-leg fielder Maheesh Theekshana, who was positioned inside the 30-yard circle.