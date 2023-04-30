SUPER CLASH IN THE MAKING

Both CSK and PBKS will be craving to get the winning taste back as teams make their moves in the exciting race to the play-offs. Super Kings (10 points from 8 matches) hit a bump in the road on Thursday, when Royals snapped the former’s winning streak that lasted three matches and did the season double. Punjab (8 points from 8 matches), struggling for consistency, received a pounding from Lucknow in Mohali on Friday and conceded the second-highest score in IPL history.