Chennai missing in action at South Zone Junior feeder tournaments

As is his wont Jayanan Satagopal, who runs the tournament with the efficiency one has come to expect of him, with years of experience in conducting junior tournaments is cross checking scores as soon as they are brought in. On his table are not only tournament groupings and certificates but also a bulky medical kit, filled with bandaid, cotton, oral rehydration sachets, etc. A player calls him for a ruling and he walks to the particular hole to settle the matter. One mother comes in to hand in her son’s card and he asks her to send her son with it, along with the boy’s group players. Another girl raises a doubt over her marker, and he asks for her portion of the score card and cross checks the scoring.