IPL 2023: SRH beats DC, back to winning ways

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped its three-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League 2023 with a nine-run win over Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, SRH put a good total of 197 for six on the board, courtesy of brilliant knocks from opener Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) and South African import Heinrich Klaasen (53 not out off 27 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes).

In the second essay, Sunrisers restricted Capitals to 188 for six, despite the best efforts of Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39 balls, 1 four, 6 sixes), Phil Salt (59 off 35 balls, 9 fours) and Axar Patel (29 not out off 14 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes). Marsh, who had returned excellent figures of 4/27 from his full quota in the first innings, delivered one of the best all-round performances, but it eventually went in vain.

Led by leg-spinner Mayank Markande (2/20 off 4 overs), the Hyderabad bowling unit did enough to help its team clinch an invaluable two points. SRH (6 points from 8 matches) moved to eighth on the table while Delhi (4 points from 8 matches) remains bottom.

DC was cruising in the chase as Marsh and Salt added 112 runs for the second wicket in quick time, after the host lost David Warner for nought. But after Salt and Marsh were dismissed in a span of three overs – 12 to 14 – the home team lost its way. While Markande removed Salt with a caught and bowled dismissal, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (1/40), drafted in place of Marco Jansen, accounted for Marsh.

Earlier, Abhishek set the stage for Klaasen, who provided the final flourish, as Sunrisers posted an impressive 197 for six. Back at the top, Abhishek seemed to be batting on a different track even as most of his teammates struggled on the two-paced pitch. Klaasen’s knock ensured that momentum was not lost, with as many as 62 runs coming off last five overs. The South African added 53 runs off 33 balls with Abdul Samad (28) and 35 off 18 balls with Hosein (16 not out) as SRH posted the highest score at the venue this season.

BRIEF SCORES: Sunrisers Hyderabad 197/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek 67, H Klaasen 53*, M Marsh 4/27) bt Delhi Capitals 188/6 in 20 overs (M Marsh 63, P Salt 59, M Markande 2/20)









