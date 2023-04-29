IPL 2023: Heinrich, Abhishek shine as SRH post 197/6 against DC

NEW DELHI: An explosive start by Abhishek Sharma followed by an entertaining maiden IPL half-century by Heinrich Klaasen, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) post a challenging score of 197/6 against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Heinrich Klaasen clinched his maiden fifty, scoring 53 off 27 balls. Abhishek scored 67 off 36 balls. Debutant Akeal Hosein played an effective cameo of 16 off 10 balls.

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowl for the Delhi Capitals. He took four wickets conceding 27 runs. Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel dismissed one batter each.

SRH after winning the toss had opted to bat, but they did not get the start as they would have planned. In the third over, Mayank Agarwal was dismissed cheaply by Ishant Sharma, scoring five runs off 6 balls. SRH's second wicket also came early in the 5th over when Mitchell Marsh bowled a length ball and Rahul Tripathi tried to hit it over the mid-off, giving a catch to Manish Pandey on extra cover.

Tripathi was dismissed for just 10. SRH was at 44/2. Abhishek Sharma showed some class by hitting four boundaries in the 6th over to Ishant Sharma, collecting 16 runs. Hyderabad in 5.1 overs reached the mark of 50 runs losing two wickets.

At the end of the powerplay, SRH was 62/2 with Abhishek (43*) and Aiden Markram (1*) unbeaten.

Abhishek brought his fifty with style hitting Kuldeep for a six in 6.6 overs. He scored a half-century off 25 balls.

Abhishek and Markram were trying to steer the batting but, Mitchell Marsh again put SRH back foot by taking two breakthroughs in the 10th over. Aiden Markram was dismissed at 8 off 13 balls and Harry Brook again disappointed everyone with a duck. With these two quick scalps, SRH was reduced to 83/4.

With the help of Mukesh Kumar's poor bowling in the 11th over where is bowled two wide bowls and one no ball, SRH collected 24 runs. Klaasen punished Mukesh with three fours and one six.

Klaasen gave support to Abhishek, and he punished Mukesh Kumar, taking Hyderabad 107/4 in 11 overs.

Axar Patel dismissed Abhishek in the 12th over, he scored 67 runs from 36 balls consisting of 12 fours and one six. In the 16th over, SRH reached to the mark of 150 runs with Klaasen batting at 33* off 17 balls and Abdul Samad at 20 off 17 balls.

Marsh again provided a breakthrough to his team, clearing up Abdul Samad with a slower ball. Samad scored 28 off 21 balls. Klaasen clinched his maiden half-century off 25 balls.

SRH scored 197/6 in 20 overs. Brief scores: SRH (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53, Mitchell Marsh 4/27) vs DC.