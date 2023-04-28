Udhayanidhi hands over Rs 1 cr to TNTA

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) president Vijay Amritraj, after the association successfully hosted an ATP Challenger event in February. “We handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to TNTA president Mr. Vijay Amritraj and executives at the head office today (Friday),” Udhayanidhi tweeted. The tournament marked the return of the ATP Challenger Tour to Chennai after four years – the previous edition was hosted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. While Australia’s Max Purcell emerged as the men’s singles champion, the Indo-British pair of Arjun Kadhe and Jay Clarke bagged the men’s doubles crown.