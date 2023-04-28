Spurs comes back to draw with United

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a thrilling Premier League clash on Thursday. The point left the fourth-placed United (60 points) six points clear of the fifth-placed Spurs (54 points) with two matches in hand. Jadon Sancho put United ahead after seven minutes when he cut in from the left and struck a low shot into the far corner. Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 just before half-time as he ran onto a long ball from Bruno Fernandes, outpaced Eric Dier and fired past Fraser Forster. Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro got the host back in the match, hooking a shot past David De Gea in the 56th minute after a Harry Kane effort was blocked. Son Heung-min then swept home a Kane cross in the 79th minute to rescue a point.

RESULTS: Tottenham Hotspur 2 (P Porro 56, Son HM 79) drew with Manchester United 2 (J Sancho 7, M Rashford 44); Everton 1 (D McNeil 80) lost to Newcastle United 4 (C Wilson 28 & 75, Joelinton 72, J Murphy 81)