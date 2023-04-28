Satwik-Chirag duo assured a medal
DUBAI: India’s top men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were assured a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after outplaying Indonesia’s experienced duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarter-finals here on Friday. The Indian combination won 21-11, 21-12 and will face Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the last-four match. Earlier, PV Sindhu squandered a game’s lead to go down 21-18, 5-21, 9-21 to second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles quarter-final contest. The other Indian hope, eighth seed HS Prannoy, bowed out in the men’s singles quarter-finals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama from Japan. Prannoy was trailing 11-21, 9-13 when he retired due to an injury. In mixed doubles quarter-finals, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android