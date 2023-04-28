Kajol nets four as Sethu begins with win
CHENNAI: Kajol D’souza scored four first-half goals as Sethu FC began its Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 campaign with a comfortable 6-0 victory over Churchill Brothers FC at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Sethu, which finished runner-up in the previous edition, is joint-top of Group B along with Odisha FC. Sethu ran riot against Churchill Brothers and led 4-0 at half-time, thanks to Kajol, who found the back of the net in the 9th, 11th, 42nd and 45th minute. In the process, Kajol became the first Indian to score a hat-trick this season. Kenyan import Ivy Faith and Sunita Munda, brought on in the second half by head coach Joseph Naik, added gloss to the scoreline by bagging a goal each in the 54th and 72nd minute respectively.
