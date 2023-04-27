Washington ruled out of rest of season with hamstring injury
HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023 owing to a hamstring injury, dealing a blow to the struggling team. “Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,” SRH posted on its social media handles. The 23-year-old Washington played seven matches and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy rate of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out. The Tamil Nadu player had suffered from injury during the last IPL as well, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand. The Aiden Markram-led SRH is languishing at the ninth spot with two wins and five losses.
