Multi-sport summer coaching camp

CHENNAI: The AM Jain Sports Academy is conducting a multi-sport (cricket, football, badminton and karate) summer coaching camp at the AM Jain College campus here. Boys and girls in the 6-18 age group are eligible to participate in the camp. Registration forms for joining the camp are available at the venue. For further details, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 8754555754 and 9791140827.