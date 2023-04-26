Manibalan’s effort helps Power CC post big win

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: SG CC 125 in 19.5 overs (MK Stalin 30, M Nandalala 4/24, S Keerthivasan 3/25) lost to New Yg. Ind CC 128/9 in 23.3 overs (D Kumar 25*, M Hariprasath 3/28); Power CC 225/7 in 25 overs (D Ilayamurugan 56, L Kathiravan 51, V Manibalan 30, M Praveen Kumar 35*, B Nagavel 4/27) bt Mailam Engineering College 62 in 13.5 overs (R Raghul 28*, V Manibalan 4/16). Third Division: Siga School 90 in 18 overs (V Rajasekaran 28, D Muthukumar 4/13, D Vignesh 3/29) lost to New Star CC 91/3 in 11 overs (A Karthikeyan 36); Sachin Brothers CC 159/8 in 25 overs lost to LM CC 162/9 in 23.2 overs (V Gurumoorthy 37, S Gopalakrishnan 4/23)