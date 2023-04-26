Free volleyball camp in Chennai

CHENNAI: City-based United Volleyball Academy is organising its third free summer coaching camp at Mohit Park, St. Thomas Mount, here. The camp, for boys and girls in the 7-19 age group, will run until May 21. There is separate coaching for girls, the academy said via a press release. While the morning sessions run from 6:30 am to 8:30 am, the evening sessions are held between 4 pm and 6 pm. The Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) deputy chairman and Chennai Customs assistant commissioner M Alagesan inaugurated the camp recently.