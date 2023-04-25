Mumbai looks to rectify bowling woes

The experienced Piyush Chawla and his spin bowling colleague Hrithik Shokeen, however, have been on the money as they restricted the flow of runs, with the former snapping two wickets as well. Mumbai’s batting unit has looked formidable with the top and middle order being among runs. While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have given a good start to the team on most occasions, Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form is a big positive for Mumbai, which has been served well by the overseas duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.