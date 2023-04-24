Officials visit Kalinga, Birsa Munda stadia

CHENNAI: Hockey India (HI) and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) officials are on a visit to Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Hockey Stadium and Rourkela’s Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium as part of preparation for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. The continental event will be hosted at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium between August 3 and 12. “Efforts are being taken to ensure the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium meets the international standards,” HI treasurer and HUTN president Sekar J Manoharan said via a press release on Monday. Host India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and China will compete for top honours in the tournament as international hockey will return to Chennai after 16 years.