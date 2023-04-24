St. Bede’s Sports Foundation to conduct cricket coaching camp in May

CHENNAI: The Chennai St. Bede’s Sports Foundation (CSSF) will conduct a one-month summer cricket coaching camp at the St. Bede’s Grounds from May 1 to 31. Boys in the 6-19 age group are eligible to participate in the camp. Registration forms for joining the camp are available at the venue. For further details, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 9840070486 and 9841227966.