Teeing ground: Swinging start to Junior golf camp at MGC Golf annexe

CHENNAI: IF you have watched Tee shot: Ariya Jutanugarn on Netflix, you will know what it takes to make a golf champion. Or, to be precise, World No.1. The biopic of the Thai golfer is less about golf and more about a father’s drive to make world-class golfers out of his two daughters and how the champion daughter deals with loss, injury and rebellion against her father’s ‘my way or highway’ approach.

Remarkably, neither of the girls want to turn their backs on the demanding sport. As the father says in the film, there is a golf tournament happening practically every week in the world, and if you can stay in the top-10, you can be a millionaire. This is possibly another reason why golf is increasingly gaining ground at the bottom of the pyramid.

The fundamental reason is the simplest of them all: the game seems easy to pick up, it does not matter if one is short or tall, lean or muscular; and it is great fun, so children enjoy learning the rudiments of golf.

This was evident at the 10-day summer camp that kicked-off at the Madras Gymkhana Golf Annexe on Monday. Systematic social media alerts on the golf academy camp days ahead succeeded in garnering hundreds of enquiries, forcing the golf committee to cap the number of entrants at 45. Sixteen of them, from various schools in the city, signed up after seeing the social media campaign.

On day one of the camp, the boys and girls, ranging from six to 19 years, exhibited sheer pleasure in wielding the clubs and connecting with the ball, all the while enjoying the open air and the gentle breeze of the summer evening.

Catching them young

Getting a kid to pick up a club is child’s play; teaching the technique is a tough task. Pradhyumna and the other coaches diligently focused on each individual. While parents sat and watched, the rudiments of safety were repeatedly reinforced upon the kids.

“You cannot swing and play when it is not your turn. Wait for me to call you to play,” boomed Pradhyumna often, while the golf committee members were at hand to not only oversee but also contribute to the coaching.