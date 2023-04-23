Rajasthan eyes middle-order improvement against RCB

Glenn Maxwell, too, has shown his hitting prowess in the tournament but has not been consistent enough. RCB would also be looking up to the likes of veteran Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle-order. RCB’s bowling attack is in the safe hands of Mohammed Siraj, who has been in sensational form, picking up 12 wickets from six games, including a four for 21 in its last match.