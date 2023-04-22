Sun sets in Chennai

Jadeja engineered a collapse with a wicket each in his second, third and fourth over – Hyderabad went from 71 for one to 95 for five in a span of five overs. The experienced left-arm orthodox bowler triggered the opposition’s downfall with the removal of Abhishek, who holed out to Ajinkya Rahane at long-on.

Rahul Tripathi (21) became Jadeja’s second victim when his top-edge was safely pouched by Akash Singh at fine-leg. The 34-year-old capped off his magical spell with MS Dhoni’s assistance as the Super Kings captain caught Mayank Agarwal (2), demoted to No.6, short of his crease.

Dhoni was involved in two other dismissals – Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram (12) was caught behind off Maheesh Theekshana (1/27) while Washington Sundar (9) was run-out at the striker’s end. Rookie left-arm pacer Akash (1/17) had set the tone for the host when dashing opener Harry Brook (18) found Ruturaj at backward point.

BRIEF SCORES: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek 34, R Jadeja 3/22) lost to Chennai Super Kings 138/3 in 18.4 overs (D Conway 77*, Ruturaj 35, M Markande 2/23)