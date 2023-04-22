After a painful IPL Season 15, where he struggled for form and with injuries, Vijay Shankar has made a roaring comeback. He picked up from where he left off in the domestic season and made crucial contributions in the wins over Chennai Super Kings and Delhi. Vijay Shankar came up with a stellar knock against Knight Riders but it was not enough in the end, courtesy of Rinku Singh’s historic innings.

Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin has gone about his business pretty well, delivering economical spells even on batting belters. “I feel the ball is coming out really well. I am able to get it to drop, I am able to put enough revs and bowl my variations. I am just happy with the way things are coming out,” R Ashwin said at a recent press conference.

He has chipped in with the bat as well, his all-round performance standing out in Rajasthan’s thrilling away win over Chennai. Having failed to live up to the billing in IPL 2022, Varun has made a good comeback despite limited action in the past one year. Varun has forged a formidable spin trio along with Sunil Narine and rookie Suyash Sharma.

Yet to hit the straps

Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings produced a couple of cameos, including in the victory over Lucknow Super Giants, but has not attained consistency. Another designated finisher, Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers, has made a poor start to the season. Barring his knock against Super Kings, Karthik has struggled to get going.

Narayan Jagadeesan has been in and out of the Kolkata team, which has two overseas wicketkeeping options in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Litton Das.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Washington Sundar and Thangarasu Natarajan are yet to unleash their best. Washington has contributed neither with the bat nor with the ball – he is yet to pick up a wicket in IPL 2023. Natarajan has been expensive and sat out the CSK-SRH match although it was hosted at his ‘home’ – the MA Chidambaram Stadium.