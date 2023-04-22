CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu players featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 have produced a mixed bag of performances so far. While some have grabbed the opportunities with both hands, a few, with plenty of experience under their belt, have disappointed.
Three players – Gujarat Titans left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, Mumbai Indians pacer Sandeep Warrier and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Sonu Yadav – are yet to take the field, with Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin managing just a solitary appearance.
Making a positive impact
Among those from the southern state, the Titans batting duo of B Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar, Rajasthan offie Ravichandran Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy have shone the brightest in the first phase of the tournament.
Sai Sudharsan, who has been growing by leaps and bounds, has already matched the number of appearances he made in his debut IPL season (2022). The southpaw has struck two half-centuries, including a match-winning unbeaten 62 against Delhi Capitals. Kane Williamson’s season-ending injury in the tournament opener paved the way for Sai Sudharsan’s inclusion and the youngster has made the most of the opportunities presented.
After a painful IPL Season 15, where he struggled for form and with injuries, Vijay Shankar has made a roaring comeback. He picked up from where he left off in the domestic season and made crucial contributions in the wins over Chennai Super Kings and Delhi. Vijay Shankar came up with a stellar knock against Knight Riders but it was not enough in the end, courtesy of Rinku Singh’s historic innings.
Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin has gone about his business pretty well, delivering economical spells even on batting belters. “I feel the ball is coming out really well. I am able to get it to drop, I am able to put enough revs and bowl my variations. I am just happy with the way things are coming out,” R Ashwin said at a recent press conference.
He has chipped in with the bat as well, his all-round performance standing out in Rajasthan’s thrilling away win over Chennai. Having failed to live up to the billing in IPL 2022, Varun has made a good comeback despite limited action in the past one year. Varun has forged a formidable spin trio along with Sunil Narine and rookie Suyash Sharma.
Yet to hit the straps
Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings produced a couple of cameos, including in the victory over Lucknow Super Giants, but has not attained consistency. Another designated finisher, Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers, has made a poor start to the season. Barring his knock against Super Kings, Karthik has struggled to get going.
Narayan Jagadeesan has been in and out of the Kolkata team, which has two overseas wicketkeeping options in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Litton Das.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Washington Sundar and Thangarasu Natarajan are yet to unleash their best. Washington has contributed neither with the bat nor with the ball – he is yet to pick up a wicket in IPL 2023. Natarajan has been expensive and sat out the CSK-SRH match although it was hosted at his ‘home’ – the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
