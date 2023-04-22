IPL 2023: GT steals the game from LSG in a last-over thriller

CHENNAI: In a one-its-kind comebacks, Gujarat Titans has won the low-scoring encounter against Lucknow Super Giants scalping four back-to-back wickets in the final over.
A struggling KL Rahul who played half of his team's innings (61 balls) to make 68 fell for Mohit Sharma's delivery and what followed was a domino effect. Of the four wickets that fell, two were run outs.
From 126/3 in the 19th over, LSG crumbled to 128/7 losing the match by 7 runs on its home turf to GT.
