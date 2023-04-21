Gujarat seeks return to winning ways against Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Gujarat Titans would look to shrug off the defeat in the previous outing and get its mojo back when it clashes with Lucknow Super Giants, which will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in IPL here on Saturday.

While the Titans will look to start afresh after the three-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow got a confidence-boosting 10-run win against the Sanju Samson-led side to climb to the second spot in the points table.

Both teams have been a tad inconsistent this season, losing two games each although the Titans has played a match less than Lucknow.

The Titans, which is fourth in the league table, has struggled to defend totals this season.

Mohammed Shami has been a constant wicket-taker and has looked potent in the powerplay but more is expected of Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little.

Skipper Hardik Pandya also hasn’t been at his best with the ball, having picked up only one wicket so far. Pacer Mohit Sharma, however, has done well in the two games he has played.

Rashid Khan has spearheaded the spin department, but against the Royals when he was taken to the cleaners by Samson, Titans had no answer but to hand debut to 18-year-old Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, who did well under pressure, albeit in a losing cause.